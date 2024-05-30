Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

MSI stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.26. The company had a trading volume of 152,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,879. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.37.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

