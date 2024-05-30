Olympiad Research LP Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.57. 71,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,593 shares of company stock worth $12,134,741 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

