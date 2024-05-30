Olympiad Research LP Decreases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.58. 105,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,358. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.61 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.