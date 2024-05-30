Olympiad Research LP Has $249,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,654,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 74,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,740. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

