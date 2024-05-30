Olympiad Research LP Has $285,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.52. 554,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

