Olympiad Research LP Has $432,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.45. 142,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.53 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.