Olympiad Research LP Has $476,000 Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in DNOW by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in DNOW by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 78,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,368. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

