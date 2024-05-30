Olympiad Research LP Invests $2.01 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,945,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 383,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Free Report

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

