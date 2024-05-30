Olympiad Research LP Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,613. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

