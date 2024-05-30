Olympiad Research LP Lowers Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,021 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

