Olympiad Research LP Makes New $600,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $56,088,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.77 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

