Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Meritage Homes by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,098. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.48.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
