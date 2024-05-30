Olympiad Research LP Sells 2,660 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

DENN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

