Olympiad Research LP Takes $237,000 Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 50,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 28,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBOC

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.