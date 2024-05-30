Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Up 4.7%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $61.10. 684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Omega Flex Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Flex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $3,513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

