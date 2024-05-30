On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Rating Lowered to Buy at Berenberg Bank

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

OTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:OTB opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.77. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.24 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.60 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £231.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($76,372.26). 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.