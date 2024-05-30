Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Update

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
ONYX remained flat at $11.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Onyx Acquisition Co. I news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I
About Onyx Acquisition Co. I
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onyx Acquisition Co. I
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.