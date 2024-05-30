Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Open Text Stock Performance
