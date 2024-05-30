Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

