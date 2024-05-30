Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
