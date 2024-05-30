Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

