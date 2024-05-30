O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Increased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $969.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,059.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

