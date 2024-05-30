Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Senior Officer Sells C$31,056.39 in Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$245.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Organigram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

