Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 904.3% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Osisko Development Price Performance
ODV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81.
Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 551.51%.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
