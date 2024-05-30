Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 904.3% from the April 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ODV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 551.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Development by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 100,485 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

