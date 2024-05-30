Oxen Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $7,777.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,240.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.00689591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00124922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00090588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,104,552 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

