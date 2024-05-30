Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,208,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the previous session’s volume of 2,129,071 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Lane Capital

In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

