Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 244.8% in May

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.50% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ECOW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,518. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

