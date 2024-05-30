Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.78. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 2,907,306 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $528.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

