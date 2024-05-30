PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.45 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.66-$0.71 EPS.
Shares of PD stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
