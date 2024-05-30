Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136,086 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.34% of Pan American Silver worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 961,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,324. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

