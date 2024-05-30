Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 794.2% in May

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 794.2% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

PZG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 153,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

