Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Critical Survey

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park City Group and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Urgent.ly has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Park City Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Urgent.ly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 15.66 $5.59 million $0.27 60.96 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.14 $74.73 million N/A N/A

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Park City Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

