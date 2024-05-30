Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.74

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 32584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 141,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paycor HCM by 6.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

