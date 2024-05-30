PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $70,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.60 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

