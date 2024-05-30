PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Financial Comparison

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.42% 18.28% 18.25% PEDEVCO 3.99% 1.31% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and PEDEVCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.00 $10.60 million $0.43 3.19 PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.73 $260,000.00 $0.01 94.09

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats PEDEVCO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

