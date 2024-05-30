Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$54.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at C$49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.90.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

