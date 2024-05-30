Permian Basin Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $563.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

