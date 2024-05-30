Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after buying an additional 1,372,520 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after buying an additional 1,066,871 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $99.41. 3,874,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

