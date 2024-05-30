Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

