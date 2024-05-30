PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,332.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,752 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 6,084.6% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,136,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

