Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $356.13. 504,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,910. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

