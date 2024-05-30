Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 57000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Prairie Provident Resources Stock Up 9.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.75.
Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile
Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.
