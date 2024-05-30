Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,612 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

