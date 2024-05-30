Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) COO Sells $10,738.98 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) COO Katherine Hoffman-Flynt sold 59,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $10,738.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Presto Automation Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

About Presto Automation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presto Automation stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,768 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI's stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.79% of Presto Automation as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

