Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.49

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 2431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

