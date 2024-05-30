PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 17,800 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 18,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,656,000.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $109.49. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

