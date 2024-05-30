Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Insider Stephanie Adkins Sells 947 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $294,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephanie Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Stephanie Adkins sold 265 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $7,963.25.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

