Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 789 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 8,283,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

