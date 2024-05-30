Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.66. 57,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $145.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

