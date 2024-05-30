Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 46,017 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 339.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 493,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,226. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

