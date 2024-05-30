ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $17.41

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $16.64. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,789,668 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $9,704,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

