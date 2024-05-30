ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 96.6% in May

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

UCYB traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

